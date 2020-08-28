QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $467,611.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $467,611.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

