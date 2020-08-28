Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 143.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

