Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Qiwi has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Qiwi by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Qiwi by 41.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.