QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,318.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

