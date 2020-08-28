Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson stock opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

