Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

