Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Lowered by Analyst

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

XEL opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after purchasing an additional 228,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

