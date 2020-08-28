Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wajax Corp Increased by Raymond James (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wajax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Wajax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WJX. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$356.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.