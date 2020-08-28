Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

