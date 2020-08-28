Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBT. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

GBT opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

