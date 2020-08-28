Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

