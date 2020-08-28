Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

EV stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

