Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Increased by Analyst

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 138,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

