Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

TH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

