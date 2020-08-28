Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issued By KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

