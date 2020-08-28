Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantil Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.06 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $552.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 99.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 29.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 49.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.