Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for XOMA Corp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for XOMA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

XOMA stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.14. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,270. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

