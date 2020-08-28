PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $13,626.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

