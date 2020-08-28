Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 649,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,158,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 492,090 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.