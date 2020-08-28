ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

