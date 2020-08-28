ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 6.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 47,982,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 14,653,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 467.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,284,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,908 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 400.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 170,783 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 354,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 152,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 175.2% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 235,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 150,147 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

