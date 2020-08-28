Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $36.59 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 333,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

