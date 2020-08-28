Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

