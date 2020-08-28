PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries stock opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

