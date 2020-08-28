Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 2%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 2,632,491 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.37.

In related news, insider Andrew Bell bought 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

Power Metal Resources Company Profile (LON:POW)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

