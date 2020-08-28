PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK) Head-To-Head Contrast

PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PotNetwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of PotNetwork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PotNetwork has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PotNetwork and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotNetwork and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $3.36 million 63.15 -$19.69 million N/A N/A

PotNetwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PotNetwork and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Summary

DermTech beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Capital Venture Co., engages in the research, development, and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. It also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business. The company sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as SND Auto Group Inc. and changed its name to PotNetwork Holdings, Inc in March 2017. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

