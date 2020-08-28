Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Insider Purchases $169,740.00 in Stock

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Post by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Post by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Post by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 343,583 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.