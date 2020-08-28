Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $427,544.25 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,455.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

POOL stock opened at $336.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

