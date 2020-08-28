POLYMETAL INTL/S’s (AUCOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

