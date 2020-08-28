Piper Sandler Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $310.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $270.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $274.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

