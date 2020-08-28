Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.30.

Vroom stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06. Vroom has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,821,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,816,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,550,000.

