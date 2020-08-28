Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

