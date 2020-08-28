Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

