PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get PING AN INS GRP/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. PING AN INS GRP/S has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PING AN INS GRP/S (PNGAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PING AN INS GRP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.