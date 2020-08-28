Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHUN. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Phunware stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 15.52.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

