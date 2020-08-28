Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $8.21 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $511,048.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

