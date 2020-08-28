Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

NYSE:PEI opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 522,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 137,634 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

