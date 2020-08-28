Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Down 6.5%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 737,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 998,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PVAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

