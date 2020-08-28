Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $150.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Shares of PEGA opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,529 shares of company stock worth $2,652,811. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

