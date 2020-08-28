Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.57). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

PTEN stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 623.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207,506 shares during the period.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

