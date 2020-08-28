Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies witnessed expansion in gross margin in the last reported quarter. The company’s consistent efforts to drive profitability in core business were evident from its performance. A broad spectrum of products cushions it against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are acting as the primary catalysts. Patterson Companies ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Patterson Companies has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, the the company’s Dental and Animal Health segments performed dismally in the last reported quarter owing to the effects of COVID-19.”

Several other analysts have also commented on PDCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

