Patron Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,139.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $516,060.17 and approximately $4,139.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00131277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.01645048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00198924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00160033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit, Exrates, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

