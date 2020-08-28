Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC’s Quiet Period Will End on September 2nd (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s (NASDAQ:NRIX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $22.42 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

