Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 2nd

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco had issued 10,586,316 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

ITOS stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

