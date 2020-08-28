PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PCAR opened at $86.33 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,946,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

