Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $365.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 17.29.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

