Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
