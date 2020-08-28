Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.51. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

