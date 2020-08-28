Oppenheimer Boosts Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $85.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $83.91.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

