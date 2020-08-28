Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,067 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,215,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,751,000 after acquiring an additional 327,622 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 241,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

