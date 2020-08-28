Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $205.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

